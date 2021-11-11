Cardinals don’t practice, 1st initial injury report includes 17 players

The Arizona Cardinals, dealing with a number of injuries on the team, elected to not practice on Wednesday, choosing instead to go with a walkthrough. Their first injury report of the week as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 is extensive.

In all 17 players were listed. It is an estimation of participation, but there is a lot to perhaps worry about as they get ready to play this week.

The details of the injury report are below.

Did not participate

12 players in all would not have practiced if they had held a full practice. Edmonds and Brewer will not be available this week. Both are likely to land on injured reserve. Brewer has a fracture in his arm and Edmonds has a high ankle sprain.

Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray, Hopkins, Pugh and Garcia are all considered day-to-day.

Ward continues in concussion protocol for the second week. The ones to watch are Baker and Moore. Both finished the game on Sunday but are in the protocol.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), TE Demetrius Harris (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe)

Harris returned from the COVID list. Hicks has been managing the toe injury for three weeks. Beachum usually does not practice on Wednesdays anyway.

Full participation

WR Christian Kirk (thumb)

Kirk hyperextended his thumb right before the play he completed a 33-yard pass to Antoine Wesley. He finished the game and appears set to play this week.

