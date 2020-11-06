Cardinals-Dolphins preview: Week 9 matchup is 2018 Heisman rematch

It’s been a long bye week and a half, but thankfully the Arizona Cardinals ended off on one of the most satisfying notes possible — beating the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday Night Football.

Those good feelings must not linger, as any Cardinals player will tell you. A difficult stretch of games lies ahead, and while Arizona sits at 5-2, they have a lot of work left to do to reach the postseason.

The next step in the Cards’ exciting season is the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a dominant 28-17 over the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

Miami seemingly put the league on notice last week, as Brian Flores’ defense harassed Sean McVay and Jared Goff’s potent offense. Now on the road, can the Dolphins hold off a (to this point) better team in the Arizona Cardinals?



