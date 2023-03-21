New Cardinals DL Kevin Strong’s contract slightly more than league minimum

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Kevin Strong to a one-year contract.

We have the details of his contract, according to Over the Cap.

His one-year deal is worth slightly more than the league minimum.

He will make the league minimum for his experience, a salary of $1.08 million. $76,250 of his salary is guaranteed.

He receives a signing bonus of $76,250.

He is scheduled to receive a total of slightly more than $1.23 million in total earnings.

His cap hit, per Over the Cap, will only be less than $1.02 million, which is less than his total pay this season.

