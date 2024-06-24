Cardinals DL Darius Robinson says learning teammates names an important part of being a rookie

There is always a lot to learn for rookies when they enter an NFL locker room for the first time. That is the case whether they are a first-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent.

By all accounts, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson had his nose to the grindstone during the offseason program and numerous teammates have had positive things to say about him.

One thing to learn that might be overlooked on the outside is getting to know teammates, which includes the basic task of learning their names.

Robinson acknowledged that during OTAs when he was asked about items to learn.

“Learning my teammates, I need to do a better job of that honestly and really knowing my teammates’ names,” he said. “I need to be a better teammate and learn more of my teammates’ names and stuff like that.”

Of course, one name he didn’t have to learn was quarterback Kyler Murray. While saying “it’s crazy just seeing him live,” Robinson also revealed that Murray often talked to him.

“He actually be talking to me, too, so it’s kind of cool to have a great teammate like that,” Robinson said. “It’s just a surreal moment. Every time I’m out there with the ones and I see Kyler Murray and it’s like, legit. We’re in the NFL, so make sure I bring my best. He’s a great player. He talks to me all the time, so he’s a great leader.”

Robinson said Murray has provided advice while also asking him about what he hopes to achieve this season.

“Somebody who is the best player on the team, you never know how they’re going to respond,” Robinson added. “But he’s like, cool. I can talk to him or anything like that.”

It’s another example of how numerous players have talked about Murray engaging with them during the offseason.

When asked about Robinson’s comments, Murray said it’s a result of caring.

“I know where he’s at, and it would be a waste not to give him the information I’ve learned,” Murray said. “I’ve been through it. And he’s a teammate of mine, so now he’s part of it. I want to see him reach his full potential.”

