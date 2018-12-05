Cardinals, Diamondbacks agree to Goldschmidt deal

The St Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks announced they have agreed a deal for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The Diamondbacks will receive catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver, infielder Andy Young and St Louis' compensation round B selection in the 2019 MLB Draft in return for the star.

Goldschmidt has one season remaining on a five-year, $32million deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Diamondbacks have openly been trying to move Goldschmidt and ace Zack Greinke. They even reportedly spoke to teams about trading both in a single package.

Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He has finished in the top three in the National League MVP voting three separate times.

He is coming off a season in which he batted .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs.

The Houston Astros were also reportedly in on trade discussions for Goldschmidt.