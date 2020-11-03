Cardinals designate Maxx Williams to return from injured reserve

Earlier Monday, the Cardinals placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy on the COVID-19 reserve list

The Cardinals announced two other transactions.

They designated tight end Maxx Williams to return from injured reserve and re-signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

Williams can begin practicing with the team, giving the Cardinals 21 days to activate him to the 53-player roster.

Williams went on injured reserve Sept. 21 with an ankle injury.

He played 43 snaps in the season opener before being inactive for the Week 2 game.

Baylis has played three games for the Cardinals this season after originally joining Arizona’s practice squad on Sept. 29. He was released from the Cardinals’ active roster last Tuesday.

