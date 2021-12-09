The Cardinals have made a series of roster moves as the team begins its practice week for their upcoming Monday contest against the Rams.

Running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from injured reserve. He’s been out since suffering an ankle injury early on Arizona’s Week Nine win over San Francisco. Edmonds has recorded 641 yards from scrimmage this year — 430 rushing, 211 receiving — and a touchdown.

Arizona has also designated long snapper Aaron Brewer and safety Charles Washington to return from IR. Brewer has been out with a broken arm and Washington with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, the club has activated running back Jonathan Ward off the reserve/COVID-19 list and re-signed running back Tavien Fester to its practice squad.

Cardinals designate Chase Edmonds to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk