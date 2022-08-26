Cardinals’ depth chart for preseason game vs. Titans

Breaking News:

Jess Root
·3 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have their final game of the preseason Saturday evening with a 4 p.m. kickoff on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

The two teams already held a joint practice on Wednesday.

The Cardinals released the third preseason depth chart, which again is based on preseason participation instead of the projected depth chart for the regular season. However, as it was released before they made roster cuts and traded for offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Check out the updated depth chart below with cuts and trades, as well as any notable changes over last week’s depth chart.

Quarterback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • Colt McCoy

  • Trace McSorley

  • Jarrett Guarantano

  • Kyler Murray

This has not changed at all. McSorley will start against the Titans.

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

  • James Conner

T.J. Pledger was among this week’s round of cuts to get the roster down to 80 players.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

  • Andre Baccellia

  • JaVonta Payton

  • Antoine Wesley

  • DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

  • Andy Isabella

  • Victor Bolden

  • Marquise Brown

  • A.J. Green

Slot receiver

  • Greg Dortch

  • Jontre Kirklin

  • Rondale Moore

Marcell Ateman was cut with the trade for Cody Ford and Payton was shifted from the slot to the ‘X’ on the depth chart.

Tight end

  • Stephen Anderson

  • Bernhard Seikovits

  • Trey McBride

  • Chris Pierce

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

Josh Hokit was not on last week’s depth chart because he was signed late in the week. He was included on this week’s chart but then was among the cuts for the week. Deon Yelder was released as well.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle

  • Josh Jones

  • Rahshaad Coward

  • D.J. Humphries

Left guard

  • Cody Ford

  • Danny Isidora

  • Marquis Hayes

  • Justin Pugh

Center

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

  • Greg Long

  • Rodney Hudson

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Koda Martin

  • Justin Murray

Right tackle

  • Josh Miles

  • Rashaad Coward

  • Kelvin Beachum

Ford actually does not appear on the team’s released depth chart, as it was released before the trade was announced. He has been working with the first team and is expected to start.

Greg Long was re-signed late last week

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

  • Michael Dogbe

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

  • J.J. Watt

Nose Tackle

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Antwaun Woods

  • Christian Ringo

Defensive tackle

  • Leki Fotu

  • Manny Jones

  • Zach Allen

There are no changes to this week’s group.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Weak Side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Cameron Thomas

Strong side

  • Devon Kennard

  • Myjai Sanders

  • Jesse Luketa

  • Markus Golden

Jessie Lemonier comes off the list as he was released last week.

Inside linebacker

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Joe Walker

  • Chandler Wooten

  • Nick Vigil

MO/Star

  • Zeke Turner

  • Ben Niemann

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Tanner Vallejo

This is unchanged.

Cornerback

One side

  • Antonio Hamilton

  • Josh Jackson

  • Byron Murphy

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Jace Whittaker

  • Christian Matthew

Cortez Davis and Darrell Baker were released.

Safety

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety

  • Deionte Thompson

  • Tae Daley

  • Jalen Thompson

Strong safety

  • Charles Washington

  • James Wiggins

  • Budda Baker

Specialists

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter

  • Andy Lee

Holder

  • Andy Lee

Long snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Victor Bolden

Kick returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Victor Bolden

Punter Nolan Cooney was released this week.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

