Cardinals’ depth chart for preseason game vs. Titans
The Arizona Cardinals have their final game of the preseason Saturday evening with a 4 p.m. kickoff on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
The two teams already held a joint practice on Wednesday.
The Cardinals released the third preseason depth chart, which again is based on preseason participation instead of the projected depth chart for the regular season. However, as it was released before they made roster cuts and traded for offensive lineman Cody Ford.
Check out the updated depth chart below with cuts and trades, as well as any notable changes over last week’s depth chart.
Quarterback
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Colt McCoy
Trace McSorley
Jarrett Guarantano
Kyler Murray
This has not changed at all. McSorley will start against the Titans.
Running back
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eno Benjamin
Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
James Conner
T.J. Pledger was among this week’s round of cuts to get the roster down to 80 players.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
Andre Baccellia
JaVonta Payton
Antoine Wesley
DeAndre Hopkins
‘Z’ receiver
Andy Isabella
Victor Bolden
Marquise Brown
A.J. Green
Slot receiver
Greg Dortch
Jontre Kirklin
Rondale Moore
Marcell Ateman was cut with the trade for Cody Ford and Payton was shifted from the slot to the ‘X’ on the depth chart.
Tight end
Stephen Anderson
Bernhard Seikovits
Trey McBride
Chris Pierce
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Josh Hokit was not on last week’s depth chart because he was signed late in the week. He was included on this week’s chart but then was among the cuts for the week. Deon Yelder was released as well.
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Rahshaad Coward
D.J. Humphries
Left guard
Cody Ford
Danny Isidora
Marquis Hayes
Justin Pugh
Center
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Greg Long
Rodney Hudson
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Koda Martin
Justin Murray
Right tackle
Josh Miles
Rashaad Coward
Kelvin Beachum
Ford actually does not appear on the team’s released depth chart, as it was released before the trade was announced. He has been working with the first team and is expected to start.
Greg Long was re-signed late last week
Defensive line
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive end
Michael Dogbe
Jonathan Ledbetter
J.J. Watt
Nose Tackle
Rashard Lawrence
Antwaun Woods
Christian Ringo
Defensive tackle
Leki Fotu
Manny Jones
Zach Allen
There are no changes to this week’s group.
Outside linebacker
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Weak Side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Cameron Thomas
Strong side
Devon Kennard
Myjai Sanders
Jesse Luketa
Markus Golden
Jessie Lemonier comes off the list as he was released last week.
Inside linebacker
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Joe Walker
Chandler Wooten
Nick Vigil
MO/Star
Zeke Turner
Ben Niemann
Isaiah Simmons
Tanner Vallejo
This is unchanged.
Cornerback
One side
Antonio Hamilton
Josh Jackson
Byron Murphy
Other side
Marco Wilson
Jace Whittaker
Christian Matthew
Cortez Davis and Darrell Baker were released.
Safety
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Free safety
Deionte Thompson
Tae Daley
Jalen Thompson
Strong safety
Charles Washington
James Wiggins
Budda Baker
Specialists
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter
Andy Lee
Holder
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Victor Bolden
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Victor Bolden
Punter Nolan Cooney was released this week.