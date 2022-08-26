Cardinals’ depth chart for preseason game vs. Titans

The Arizona Cardinals have their final game of the preseason Saturday evening with a 4 p.m. kickoff on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

The two teams already held a joint practice on Wednesday.

The Cardinals released the third preseason depth chart, which again is based on preseason participation instead of the projected depth chart for the regular season. However, as it was released before they made roster cuts and traded for offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Check out the updated depth chart below with cuts and trades, as well as any notable changes over last week’s depth chart.

Quarterback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy

Trace McSorley

Jarrett Guarantano

Kyler Murray

This has not changed at all. McSorley will start against the Titans.

Running back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eno Benjamin

Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

James Conner

T.J. Pledger was among this week’s round of cuts to get the roster down to 80 players.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

Andre Baccellia

JaVonta Payton

Antoine Wesley

DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

Andy Isabella

Victor Bolden

Marquise Brown

A.J. Green

Slot receiver

Greg Dortch

Jontre Kirklin

Rondale Moore

Marcell Ateman was cut with the trade for Cody Ford and Payton was shifted from the slot to the ‘X’ on the depth chart.

Tight end

Stephen Anderson

Bernhard Seikovits

Trey McBride

Chris Pierce

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Josh Hokit was not on last week’s depth chart because he was signed late in the week. He was included on this week’s chart but then was among the cuts for the week. Deon Yelder was released as well.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle

Josh Jones

Rahshaad Coward

D.J. Humphries

Left guard

Cody Ford

Danny Isidora

Marquis Hayes

Justin Pugh

Center

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Greg Long

Rodney Hudson

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Koda Martin

Justin Murray

Right tackle

Josh Miles

Rashaad Coward

Kelvin Beachum

Ford actually does not appear on the team’s released depth chart, as it was released before the trade was announced. He has been working with the first team and is expected to start.

Greg Long was re-signed late last week

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

Michael Dogbe

Jonathan Ledbetter

J.J. Watt

Nose Tackle

Rashard Lawrence

Antwaun Woods

Christian Ringo

Defensive tackle

Leki Fotu

Manny Jones

Zach Allen

There are no changes to this week’s group.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Weak Side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Cameron Thomas

Strong side

Devon Kennard

Myjai Sanders

Jesse Luketa

Markus Golden

Jessie Lemonier comes off the list as he was released last week.

Inside linebacker

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Joe Walker

Chandler Wooten

Nick Vigil

MO/Star

Zeke Turner

Ben Niemann

Isaiah Simmons

Tanner Vallejo

This is unchanged.

Cornerback

One side

Antonio Hamilton

Josh Jackson

Byron Murphy

Other side

Marco Wilson

Jace Whittaker

Christian Matthew

Cortez Davis and Darrell Baker were released.

Safety

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety

Deionte Thompson

Tae Daley

Jalen Thompson

Strong safety

Charles Washington

James Wiggins

Budda Baker

Specialists

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter

Andy Lee

Holder

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Victor Bolden

Kick returner

Greg Dortch

Victor Bolden

Punter Nolan Cooney was released this week.

