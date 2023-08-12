Cardinals’ defensive starters in preseason opener vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals opened the preseason at home against the Denver Broncos on Friday night. They had most of their defensive starters in the game to start.

Two starters sat out — linebacker Kyzir White and safety Budda Baker.

Both were healthy and warmed up but were held out of the game.

So who started on defense for Arizona?

When they went nickel, Thompson guarded the slot, Fotu came off the field and safety JuJu Hughes came in to play Thompson’s spot.

