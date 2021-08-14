Cardinals’ defensive snaps counts in preseason opener vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals got their first action of the 2020 preseason with a 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Friday night at State Farm Stadium.

On defense, they played 73 snaps. Snap counts mean different things in the preseason than in the regular season and are more about the experience younger players are getting.

The Cardinals’ starters on defense played very little. Chandler Jones and Budda Baker didn’t even play, while all of their starting defensive linemen are out with injuries.

How was the playing time divided up for the rest of the players on defense?

We have the numbers below for each player in each position group.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





and





Defensive line

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Jack Crawford, 40; Margis Hunt, 37; David Parry, 28; Josh Mauro, 28; Cam Murray, 23; Michael Dogbe, 15; Darius Kilgo, 12

We can't read much into this. It is quite possible none of these players even make the team.

Outside linebacker

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Victor Dimukeje, 55; Kylie Fitts, 30; Reggie Walker, 18; Jamell Garcia-Williams, 15; Devon Kennard, 14; Markus Golden 14

Dimukeje, the rookie, got the most time. Kennard and Golden started and left after two series.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Weaver, 25; Terrance Smith, 25; Tanner Vallejo, 25; Zeke Turner, 25; Zaven Collins, 23; Isaiah Simmons, 14; Jordan Hicks, 11

Weaver got his first pro game action. Collins, the team's No. 1 draft pick, played a little with the second team.

Cornerbacks

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jace Whittaker, 43; Marco Wilson, 35; Tay Gowan, 34; Daryl Worley, 33; Picasso Nelson, 26; Byron Murphy, 4; Robert Alford, 4; Malcolm Butler, 1

It was Murphy and Alford as the two starters with Butler coming in for nickel. They played one series. The rest was played fairly evenly with Whittaker, who played a little last season, and the two draft picks in Wilson and Gowan.

Story continues

Safeties

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Deionte Thompson, 51; Shawn Williams; Chris Banjo, 30; James Wiggins, 29; Jalen Thompson, 4

Jalen Thompson came out after one series, but Deionte got significant playing time. Banjo got hurt and left after 30 snaps.

1

1