Cardinals defense focusing on three Panthers players to stop

The Arizona Cardinals defense does not have to face Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who gashed them in 2019 for 153 rushing yards a season ago. McCaffrey is on injured reserve currently.

However, the Cardinals are very aware of the other weapons the Panthers have on offense.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson told reporters Thursday that the Panthers’ offense “is a lot like the Saints’ offense.” The New Orleans Saints have long been one of the best teams on offense for years. Carolina’s offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, used to work for the Saints.

But without McCaffrey, the Cardinals know they have three players in particular to stop.

It starts with the quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater. “With Christian out, Teddy is playing a big role in this offense,” Peterson said.

“He’s playing really good football,” said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. “If you watched him last year in New Orleans go 5-0 as a starter, that wasn’t by accident. The ball’s coming out really fast. He’s taking care of the ball. He can put them in good plays first, second and third down.

“The ball is popping out of his hand. He can move around, he can scramble and make plays with his feet, but he’s been impressive to watch.”

Peterson noted Bridgewater likes to attack the middle of the field and get the ball out quickly.

Joseph mentioned Carolina’s leading receiver Robby Anderson, one of the Panthers’ newcomers this season.

“He’s been a scary vertical threat in this league for a long time,” Joseph said. “In Denver, we went to New York (Anderson previously played for the Jets) and he had 150 on us on a couple of players, so he’s capable of making big plays vertically.”

The Cardinals also know they have to account for McCaffrey’s replacement at running back, Mike Davis, a player the Cardinals know well from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. At 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds, he is physical.

“He can break tackles, he can run the football, he can catch out of the backfield,” said Joseph.

Carolina is averaging only 22.7 points per game this season but it is not an offensive unit to take likely.

The Cardinals defense will have its hands full Sunday morning.

