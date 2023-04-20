Cardinals go defense early in new mock draft from Mel Kiper, Todd McShay

ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay put together a three-round dueling mock draft this week, alternating selections.

The Arizona Cardinals have four picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

In their projections, they land two defensive players with their first two selections and go with offensive players with their two third-round picks.

Let’s have a look at who the Cardinals get.

Round 1: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Kiper makes the pick for Arizona here.

The Cardinals are extremely thin along the defensive line. Anderson could become one of the faces of their franchise. He could have been the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft.

If the Cardinals end up making a pick at No. 3 and not trading it, Anderson is the absolute best player to draft. He is the best pass rusher in the draft and fills a critical need for the Cardinals. There is almost nothing not to like about this kid.

Round 2: Michigan CB DJ Turner

McShay makes this pick for Arizona.

I just mentioned Turner at the top of Round 2, and Arizona could keep building its defense back up with an ultra-fast cornerback here. The Cards only managed 11 interceptions last season and lost Byron Murphy Jr. to free agency.

Turner is the fastest corner in the draft, posting a 4.26-second 40 at the combine. He is 5-11 and 178 pounds, which will remind Cardinals fans of former first-round cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Round 3: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

McShay makes this pick.

Whether or not DeAndre Hopkins gets traded, the Cardinals could use additional receiver help. And Tillman is a big pass-catcher with strong hands, downfield ability and really good body control. Injuries held him back a bit last season, but Tillman would be a good get in the third round.

He is 6 feet and 176 pounds with speed. He ran the 40 in 4.40 seconds at the combine.

In 2021, he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Round 3: Texas RB Roschon Johnson

This is also McShay’s pick.

Arizona ranked 20th in yards per rush (4.3) and 27th in runs of 10-plus yards (42) last season. I know, I know. This roster has a lot of issues, but Johnson could put up big numbers for the Cards and give quarterback Kyler Murray more help.

Johnson was Bijan Robinson’s backup. He rushed for more than 500 yards each of his final two seasons and averaged 5.9 and 6.0 yards per carry.

He is 6-feet tall and 219 pounds.

