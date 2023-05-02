Cardinals decline Isaiah Simmons’ 5th-year option

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons will be a free agent in 2024. The team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, has declined his fifth-year option, something that first-round draft picks’ contracts come with.

Simmons, entering his fourth season, has a big year ahead of him in a new defensive scheme.

Exercising the option would have guaranteed $12.7 million in salary for 2024.

Simmons, drafted eighth overall in 2020, has played multiple positions for the Cardinals — linebacker, edge rusher, slot cornerback and safety.

What his role in new head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ defense is uncertain,

This decision could signal a change in priority for off-ball linebackers. Over the last 10 years, the Cardinals have dedicated four first-round picks (Deone Bucannon, Haason Reddick, Simmons, Zaven Collins), a second-round pick (Kevin Minter) and a $36 million free agent deal (Jordan Hicks) to try and find playmaking linebackers.

Simmons, playing primarily as a slot cover guy last season, filled the stat sheet. He had 99 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also broke up seven passes.

He will now have to prove himself in 2023 in a contract year to show he can be a big-time player worthy of a big contract in free agency.

