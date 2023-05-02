Mekhi Blackmon will wear jersey No. 11 for the Vikings
Mekhi Blackmon will wear the same #Vikings jersey number as former Minnesota QB Wade Wilson.
Mekhi Blackmon will wear the same #Vikings jersey number as former Minnesota QB Wade Wilson.
Bijan Robinson made a fun choice for his jersey number with the Falcons.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The former champ's arrest reportedly came on a routine traffic stop.
Ruggs' attorneys and prosecutors have reached a plea agreement.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The College Football Playoff announced the schedule and bowl game assignments for the first two installments of the expanded format, which is going from four teams to 12 beginning with the 2024 season.
The Chiefs' win over the Eagles jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in viewership.
Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don identify the biggest impact fantasy rookies based on their fits and situations.
The Nuggets took over down the stretch after trailing early in the fourth quarter.
Williams made the announcement before appearing on the red carpet.
The former AL MVP is eligible to return as soon as May 8.
Here's how the 49ers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the New Orleans Saints fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Atlanta Falcons fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
It can credibly be said that they acquired four starter-level players with their first four picks.
Here are three teams with surprisingly sunny outlooks and three that, through the season’s first month, have holes to climb out of.
Here's how the Chicago Bears fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
NFL fans can't get enough of the draft.
The post draw and early odds for the 149th Kentucky Derby are now live.