Cardinals deal QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings needed a quarterback with Kirk Cousins lost for the season to a torn Achilles.

The Arizona Cardinals decided this week that Joshua Dobbs was no longer their signal-caller.

A perfect match on Tuesday, NFL trade deadline day.

The Cardinals sent Dobbs to the Vikings. The compensation was Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a sixth-rounder.

With Arizona in 2023, Dobbs threw for 1,569 passing yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.

Arizona is 1-7.

