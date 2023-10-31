Cardinals deal QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings needed a quarterback with Kirk Cousins lost for the season to a torn Achilles.
The Arizona Cardinals decided this week that Joshua Dobbs was no longer their signal-caller.
A perfect match on Tuesday, NFL trade deadline day.
The Cardinals sent Dobbs to the Vikings. The compensation was Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a sixth-rounder.
With Arizona in 2023, Dobbs threw for 1,569 passing yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.
Arizona is 1-7.