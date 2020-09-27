Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins makes a statement with shirt featuring famous Malcolm X quote

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has seemed right at home in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s looked great on the field, and he’s making a strong statement off the field, too.

Hopkins arrived for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup between the Cardinals and the Detroit Lions wearing an impressive 1970s-inspired outfit. On the bottom he was sporting a pair of incredible powder blue bell bottoms, complete with big flappy pockets and a matching belt. But his shirt is really where his fashion made a statement.

Hopkins was sporting a black shirt with one of Malcolm X’s most iconic and well-known quotes about the Black experience in America.

“We didn’t land on Plymouth Rock; Plymouth Rock landed on us.”

Malcolm X said that on March 29, 1964, and it appears to have inspired Hopkins on Sunday to use his fashion to make a statement about the Black experience in America over 50 years later.

It comes a few days after a grand jury decided not to charge anyone directly with the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, which prompted reaction from all over the sports world.

