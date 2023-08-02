Cardinals DC Nick Rallis has plan for using Zaven Collins

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has an interesting description of outside linebacker Zaven Collins when asked about him Wednesday.

"Zaven is a big, violent, man. Is that answering the question?" Rallis said. "No, he's doing great. How are you going to use Zaven? That's the question right? Everyone wants to know. And the answer is multiple ways, right? He's uniquely athletic for how big he is."

Collins looks poised for a big season if he can make the adjustment to pass rusher effectively.

Jul 27, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

As for rookie second-round pick B.J. Ojulari, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Rallis said there won't be expectations of him when he is able to practice.

"Once he's able to get back on the field, we can start working him in the mix or repping him and gauge where he's at," Rallis said. "And from a schematic execution standpoint, to a technique standpoint, in the run game, pass rushing, dropping into coverage. There's a lot of things that we need to assess once he gets out there before we kind of realize, hey, maybe this is the role that he can play when he first gets back and then progressing to this role."

