Cardinals DC Nick Rallis doesn’t make PFF’s top-10 list

The Arizona Cardinals have a rookie defensive coordinator in Nick Rallis. He was previously the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a newbie to the position, there should be no surprise that when Pro Football Focus ranked the top 10 defensive coordinators in the NFL, he did not get mentioned.

After all, he has yet to coach a down as a DC in an NFL game. Perhaps he proves to be a defensive genius, but no one can reasonably put him in the top 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who are the top 10? There are some Cardinals connections.

The Cardinals connections?

Anarumo was a candidate to be the Cardinals’ head coach. Quinn was interviewed by the Cardinals as well. So were Flores and Evero.

Wilks was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Advertisement

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

5 Cardinals named best to wear their uniform number in NFL history Training camp report dates, locations for all 32 NFL teams Another WR accepted into NFL supplemental draft

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire