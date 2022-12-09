Cardinals DC makes interesting comment about Patriots’ offense

The Arizona Cardinals face the New England Patriots on Monday night at home. The Patriots have struggled offensively this season.

The rank 24th in total offense, averaging 318.9 yards per game and 20th in scoring at 20.4 points per game.

It has not been a good offensive year. Matt Patricia, a former defensive coordinator, is the offensive playcaller.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made an interesting observation of the Patriots’ offense on Thursday when he spoke to reporters.

“I see an offense that’s running the football well, Joseph said. “It’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens.

“It’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense. It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays. Let’s not turn the ball over. Let’s get four yards a play and try to burn clock, and that’s what they’re doing.”

Joseph is sure the Patriots will continue to do the same thing.

“He’s going to be patient, might take a shot here (from) time to time, but for the most part, it’s run game, it quick game and it’s screens.

“It’s how a defensive guy would call plays.”

