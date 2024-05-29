Cardinals’ Darius Robinson signs rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals have signed 10 of their 12 draft picks from this year. On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of defensive lineman Darius Robinson, its second selection in the first round of the draft with the 27th overall pick.

Robinson gets a fully guaranteed four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year.

He played collegiately at Missouri.

Robinson is 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds and played both the defensive interior and the edge for the Tigers.

He was a two-time captain and led the team with 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season.

He was honored at the Senior Bowl as the practice player of the week. He had two sacks in the game itself.

He now is under control through potentially the 2028 season.

With his signing, only two unsigned draft pick remain — running back Trey Benson (third round, No. 66 overall) and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (fourth round, No. 104 overall).

