Cardinals' Daniel Arias reflects on rookie year on two NFL practice squads

Standing on a school playground surrounded by the lands of the Gila River Indian Community earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias reflected on his rookie season in the NFL.

Undrafted, he made an impression in training camp and the preseason and thought he'd made the active roster, but had to clear waivers to return as part of the Cardinals practice squad.

Less than three weeks later, Arias was released. After a few days, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs signed him to their practice squad.

Arias spent the next month with Kansas City, then was released. The Cardinals re-signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 1, a week after he was let go by Kansas City. Arias was released again on Nov. 7, then brought back to the Cardinals practice squad just prior to Thanksgiving.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias has had three stints on the team's practice squad, but has learned that it's part of the business of the NFL.

"It's been a crazy journey my first year, but I know God has a plan and I'm thankful that I was able to go through this at the start of my career," Arias said. "You put all the emotions aside and you start to see that it's a business, it's nothing personal. It's been hard but I have the right people on my team to help me push through it. They're always there just supporting me, and my faith in God, I've never lost it. I'm just thankful that I get to be in this position. I'm thankful that I have another chance."

The Cardinals clearly see something in Arias. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound former Colorado Buffalo from the Seattle area, born in the Dominican Republic, was an impact player on special teams in college. Arias knew he'd have to stand out in that area to be in the team's future plans, and he's learned a great deal from Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

To bring back Arias to the practice squad three times in one season indicates the Cardinals keep believing that Arias has potential as an NFL player.

"They say be thankful for every single day you get to be at the facility, you gotta embrace it," Arias said. "Because you could be there one day and be gone the next day."

Arias said he and his family were shocked that he was released by the Cardinals in early September.

'For the first time, I was like 'What's next?'" Arias said.

Last week in practice Arias wore the No. 40 jersey, Pat Tillman's number, an honor given to the player who stands out for his work helping get the starters ready for the week's opponent. The answer to what's next, then, would appear to be a continued opportunity to develop with the Cardinals.

Every day being part of an NFL team also allows Arias to take part in community activities. He asked team staff where they needed a volunteer during the bye week, and the opportunity to come to the reservation and connect with kids presented itself.

Arias made his appearance Tuesday morning at Saint Peter Indian Mission Catholic School. He felt grateful for what he has and where he is in life.

"Being able to give back, that's something that my mom always taught me since I was younger. Work hard and when you get to wherever you want to get to, you bless other people with the things that you have and help other people," Arias said.

