Cardinals’ D.J. Humphries climbs LT rankings in NFC West

The NFC West had four quality left tackles for several years. The players are different now. The Arizona Cardinals still have D.J. Humphries and the San Francisco 49ers still have Trent Williams, but the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will have new starters as Andrew Whitworth retired after the Rams won the Super Bowl and the Seahawks moved on from Duane Brown.

Below are this year’s NFC West rankings at left tackle.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





No. 1: Trent Williams, 49ers

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Williams is only the best left tackle in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the ninth time last season and was a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

2. D.J. Humphries, Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Humphries moves up to No. 2 because there is no more Whitworth or Brown in the division. He didn’t have as good a season in 2021 as he did in 2020 but he was a Pro Bowler for the first time, although he was an injury replacement.

3. Joe Noteboom, Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Noteboom has big shoes to fill, as he replaces Whitworth at left tackle for the world champion Rams. He has filled in at left tackle and has done all right, which is why he ranks ahead of the rookie below.

4. Charles Cross, Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cross was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. He is expected to be good, but he is a rookie and has done nothing in the NFL yet. That’s why he lands in last place.

1

1