Cardinals cutting Tramaine Brock

Now that the Cardinals are out of the playoff race, it’s apparently time to hit refresh on the roster.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals are releasing cornerback Tramaine Brock.

Brock had missed a couple of games before the bye with a hamstring issue, but was back on the field for yesterday’s loss to the Rams.

Like all other players cut this time of year, he’ll have to pass through waivers, but he should draw interest from other teams.