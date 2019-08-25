Cardinals cutting Andre Branch

The Cardinals are well-stocked for starters at outside linebacker, so it might be harder to keep veteran backups.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals are cutting Andre Branch in advance of the final week of the preseason.

They signed the former Dolphins and Jaguars pass-rusher in July, as they were taking a look at all available options at the position.

With Terrell Suggs and Chandler Jones up front, it appears they’ll lean toward younger backups.