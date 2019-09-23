Cardinals cut veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have cut wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

The Cardinals signed the 11th-year veteran in the preseason as a free agent. He didn’t play in Arizona’s season opener against the Detroit Lions. He tallied four catches for 22 yards on five targets in the Cardinals’ ensuing games against the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals released Michael Crabtree on Monday. (Getty)

Crabtree was at the back of the line

Crabtree found himself buried on the depth chart behind veteran leader Larry Fitzgerald and younger receivers Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd.

The emergence of sixth-round rookie KeeSean Johnson as a regular rotation player in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense added up to less opportunity for Crabtree.

