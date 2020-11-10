The Cardinals announced they waived cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Monday.

Bausby, 27, signed with the Cardinals on Oct. 30 and played in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and made one tackle on 16 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

He played four games with Denver earlier this season and had five tackles with the Broncos. He began the season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Broncos released him Oct. 24.

Bausby is in his fourth season after previously playing with Denver (2019), Philadelphia (2018) and Chicago (2016).

He has appeared in 20 games with three starts in his career and has 45 tackles and six passes defensed. Bausby entered the league in 2015 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Pittsburg State.

Cardinals cut De’Vante Bausby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk