Cardinals cut T.J. Logan, Pete Robertson, Tanner Vallejo

The Cardinals reduced their roster to 51 on Saturday in anticipation of more moves Sunday. They didn’t leave quite enough room, and after claiming defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, offensive lineman Justin Murray, cornerback Kevin Peterson, offensive lineman Brett Toth and safety Charles Washington.

Arizona needed to make three roster moves Sunday to get all five waiver claims on their roster.

They cut running back T.J. Logan and linebackers Pete Robertson and Tanner Vallejo.

The Cardinals made Logan a fifth-round choice in 2017. He played 10 games last season, gaining 39 yards on nine touches.

Robertson finished last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

The Cardinals acquired Vallejo off waivers from the Browns in February. He played 13 games for the Browns last season after appearing in 15 for the Bills in 2017.