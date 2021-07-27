The Cardinals placed safety Shawn Williams on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced.

Williams’ injury is unknown, but he isn’t allowed to practice until he passes a physical.

The Bengals drafted Williams in the third round in 2013, and he signed an extension with the team in 2016.

Williams, 30, signed a one-year free agent deal with the Cardinals in March.

Last season for Cincinnati, he played 13 games and made 14 tackles and one pass breakup.

The Cardinals also announced they waived defensive lineman Ryan Bee on Tuesday.

Cardinals cut Ryan Bee, place Shawn Williams on non-football injury list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk