The receiver who has two name changes and $12 million in non-guaranteed money on his contract is unsurprisingly not returning to Arizona.

Chosen Robbie Anderson, which is apparently the current name of the receiver who previously went by Robby Anderson and Robbie Anderson, is being released by the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It was obvious the Cardinals were going to release Anderson given that his departure saves $12 million on their 2023 salary cap, and given that Anderson managed just seven catches in 10 games after arriving last season in a trade with the Panthers.

Anderson has shown flashes of talent in his NFL career, with a 1,096-yard season in 2020, but he’s been a major disappointment the last two seasons. He’ll hit free agency and hope some team will believe he can make an impact again.

Cardinals will cut receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk