Cardinals cut RB Keaontay Ingram, DL Ben Stille, practice squad O-lineman

The Arizona Cardinals announced three cuts on Tuesday, the team’s day off. After being deactivated on Sunday and not playing a single offensive snap the previous week, second-year running back Keaontay Ingram was released.

With rookie Emari Demercado returning from a toe injury, the Cardinals had three healthy backs to go with James Conner and Michael Carter.

Ingram struggled this season when given snaps. In 35 rushing attempts, he gained only 74 yards (2.1 yards per attempt).

Ingram started the season as Conner’s primary backup.

The former sixth-round pick out of USC averaged 2.2 yards per carry with one touchdown on 64 attempts in two seasons with the Cardinals.

In addition to cutting Ingram, the Cardinals also cut defensive lineman Ben Stille from the active roster and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.

Stille’s release suggests perhaps an expected return to the lineup of defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who missed the game on Sunday against the Rams with a knee injury. Another move on the defensive line will likely occur in the days to come.

Stille, if he clears waivers, will likely be re-signed to the practice squad, where he has been for part of the season.

