Cardinals cut QB Trace McSorley, will keep 2 QBs on active roster

The Arizona Cardinals will not keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, at least for now. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, they are releasing quarterback Trace McSorley.

McSorley started all three preseason games for Arizona, playing most of all three games, and got a lot of practice reps in training camp while both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy missed time.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals would likely keep three quarterbacks. However, if they are going to do that, it will be with McSorley on the practice squad.

Rapoport noted that if McSorley goes unclaimed through the waiver process, he is expected to be signed to the practice squad.

So the Cardinals will roll with Murray and McCoy as the only quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Rosters must be cut down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

