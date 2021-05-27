Cardinals cut QB Cole McDonald, have 3 QBs on roster for OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Cardinals announced a single roster move on Thursday. They released quarterback Cole McDonald, who was signed this offseason to a deal in February.

With the move, Arizona now has 90 players on the offseason roster. They have a vacancy still because they have an exemption because of the presence of tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who was allocated to the team through the international player pathway program.

The release of McDonald gives the Cardinals three quarterbacks on the roster as OTAs were scheduled to begin this week.

They have Kyler Murray, veteran Colt McCoy, whom they signed this offseason, and last year’s backup quarterback Chris Streveler.

The team did not announce any other signing to replace him.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals release Cole McDonald

    The Cardinals have made a move at quarterback. Arizona released Cole McDonald, the team announced on Thursday. McDonald was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2020, but Tennessee waived him in mid-August. He did not sign with another team he agreed to futures deal with the Cardinals in January. McDonald played his college ball at Hawaii, where [more]

  • Report: Quarterback Peyton Ramsey worked out for Bengals

    Several teams have shown interest in undrafted rookie quarterback Peyton Ramsey, but he has yet to sign a contract. The Bengals are the latest to look his way, working out Ramsey on Thursday, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports. Ramsey, who played at Indiana and Northwestern, participated in the Panthers’ rookie minicamp earlier this month [more]

  • Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Julio Jones would be nightmare for defenses

    There would be almost no way to cover all three and all three have experience in the slot.

  • Daniel Jones: It’s on all of us to improve on offense

    The Jets drafted a quarterback early in the 2018 draft in hopes of turning their fortunes around, failed to win games in his first three years and then drafted another one this year in order to start the cycle all over again. It’s a familiar storyline for their co-tenants at MetLife Stadium. Daniel Jones arrived [more]

  • Binance Smart Chain Adds CipherTrace for Tracking Illicit Transactions

    The move could open the door to more FATF-friendly DeFi in the BSC ecosystem.

  • Todd Bowles: If you go into the season saying we’re top dog, we’ve already lost

    With 22 returning starters, the Buccaneers have near-unprecedented continuity heading into the 2021 season following their victory in Super Bowl LV. But that doesn’t mean the team can simply pick up where it left off in February. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles knows this from his time as a player. He won a Super Bowl with [more]

  • ‘Yo, golf is dope.’ Kentucky golfer a leader in sport’s effort to diversify.

    Doug Smith is a Versailles native who played for Lexington Christian Academy and the University of Louisville.

  • C.J. Mosley says it’s been tough watching, eager to return to field for Jets

    C.J. Mosley signed a five-year $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. Since then he has played two games in two years. Mosley was one of the best linebackers in the NFL with the Ravens and was having a great game in his debut with the Jets, but he suffered a groin injury in [more]

  • MATIC Surges 40% as Mark Cuban Invests in Polygon

    Layer 2 scaling aggregator Polygon has just got another big investor in the form of Mark Cuban, which has sent its native token prices skyrocketing.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for Jalen Hurd’s good health

    Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL. If Hurd can remain healthy — a big if given his 32 games [more]

  • Unions, Membership and Getting Police Out of the Schools

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. As more and more of the nation’s schools reopen, we will see the return of students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and … cops. It seems like ages ago now, but the presence of law enforcement officers in the classroom was […]

  • USC freshman DT Jay Toia enters transfer portal

    In the most surprising roster movement news of the year for USC, freshman DT Jay Toia entered the transfer portal.

  • The comfy M&S underwear set you need to add to your basket ASAP

    It's comfortable, supportive and top-rated.

  • Simms: Bears' Justin Fields should play, but not start in Week 1

    Simms says Matt Nagy should still have Andy Dalton start against the Rams, but the best way for Fields to get ready will be to get live reps in a regular season game.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

    Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night. The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • Jonas Valanciunas with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Jonas Valanciunas (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 05/26/2021

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.