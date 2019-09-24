Well, that was quick.

It turns out NFL fans won't get another edition of the contentious rivalry between 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

The much-anticipated Michael Crabtree-Richard Sherman NFC West matchups will not be happening. Crabtree had four catches for 22 yards with the #AZCardinals, including two catches for 9 yards yesterday while playing 13 snaps. https://t.co/GUaL2gJ8wN — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 23, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former 49ers and Raiders wide receiver had played just 30 snaps in two games with Arizona after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.

The two were famously involved in one of the most memorable plays in recent NFL Playoff history, as the then-Seahawk Sherman tipped a pass intended for Crabtree that was intercepted in the endzone to beat the 49ers in the 2013 NFC Championship game.

[RELATED: Ahkello Witherspoon injury could prompt 49ers to consider trade market]

Sherman didn't have much to say when Crabtree signed with Arizona last month, so don't expect to hear much from him now that his former nemesis is out of a job.

Crabtree was the No. 10 overall pick by San Francisco in 2009, and played six years with the 49ers before moving across the Bay for three seasons with the Raiders.

Cardinals cut Michael Crabtree before rematch with 49ers' Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area