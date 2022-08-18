Cardinals cut LB Jessie Lemonier

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move Wednesday that seems to signal another signing. The team released linebacker Jessie Lemonier, freeing up a roster spot.

Lemonier was at the back of the depth chart at outside linebacker.

He did play well, picking up a second-half sack in the Cardinals’ 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals Friday night.

Five outside linebackers appear to be locks for the roster with Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and third-round rookies Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. If they are going to keep six at the position, it now becomes a competition between Victor Dimukeje and seventh-round rookie Jesse Luketa.

The Cardinals now have a roster vacancy. They could add a tight end, where they have a few players out. They brought in two tight ends earlier in the week for a tryout.

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire