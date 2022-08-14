Cardinals cut Kingsley Keke, four others

The Cardinals announced five cuts on Sunday afternoon with defensive lineman Kingsley Keke headlining the list of players who won’t be making the roster this year.

Keke was a 2019 Packers fifth-round pick who was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in January. They cut him in May and he signed with the Cardinals.

Keke had 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while starting 17 of the 41 regular season games he played in Green Bay. He also had three tackles in two playoff appearances.

Offensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi, offensive lineman Greg Long, running back Ronnie Rivers, and cornerback Breon Borders were the other cuts on Sunday. The Cardinals now have 86 players on their roster, but they have an exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits so they do not need to cut anyone else before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters to 85 players.

