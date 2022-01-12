Cardinals cut Joe Walker

The Cardinals cut linebacker Joe Walker on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Walker signed to the team’s active roster from the practice squad Dec. 21. He played nine games after being elevated from the practice squad before signing to the 53-player roster.

He played the last three games after earning his promotion.

In 12 games, Walker made 11 tackles. He saw action on 56 defensive snaps and 244 on special teams.

He re-joined the Cardinals on Oct. 13 after previously playing 30 games and making 11 starts with Arizona in 2018-19.

The Cardinals also waived linebacker Tahir Whitehead and defensive end Matt Dickerson from the practice squad.

