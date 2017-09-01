Cardinals cut former superstar RB Chris Johnson

Former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson has fallen victim to the numbers game this preseason, cut by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning.

Cardinals released veteran RB Chris Johnson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017





Johnson, who will turn 32 later this month, struggled with fumbles this preseason, and with do-it-all superstar David Johnson locked in as the starter, the former Titans star was deemed expendable.

Chris Johnson is best remembered for his historic 2009 season in Tennessee — his second year in the league — in which he rushed for 2,006 yards on 358 carries, both the most in the league. Only six other players (O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis and Adrian Peterson) have ever reached that number in a single season. A first-round pick out of Eastern Carolina in 2008, Johnson had one of the most prolific starts to a career in NFL history. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons in the league, all with the Titans. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler for Tennessee.

He joined the Jets in 2014 but struggled, splitting carries with Chris Ivory. He arrived in Arizona in 2015 and rushed for over 814 yards in just 11 games. But when Chris Johnson fractured his tibia, David Johnson emerged at the end of the year, and was again superb in 2016. Chris Johnson, meanwhile, played in four games last year, recording just 25 carries, 16 of which came in a 40-7 win over the Buccaneers.