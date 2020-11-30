Cardinals cut Evan Baylis

The Cardinals waived tight end Evan Baylis on Monday, the team announced.

Baylis has spent much of the season on the transactions wire, going back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

He most recently signed to the team’s active roster Saturday and played 22 offensive snaps and nine on special teams against the Patriots on Sunday.

For the season, he has played five games with no stats. Baylis has seen action on 44 offensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

He also has played games for the Packers and Panthers in his career.

