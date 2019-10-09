Cardinals cut cornerback Chris Jones

The Cardinals announced the signing of linebacker Ramik Wilson on Wednesday. They also announced the corresponding move.

Arizona cut cornerback Chris Jones to make room for Wilson.

Jones began the year as the third cornerback with Patrick Peterson serving his suspension and Robert Alford missing time with injury. Jones has played only seven defensive snaps the past two weeks, though, including none Sunday.

He has played 79 special teams snaps.

Jones became expendable after the Cardinals claimed cornerback Trevor Williams off waivers.

Jones went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2018. He played two games as a rookie.