Cardinals cut the cord on Robert Nkemdiche

The Robert Nkemdiche era is over in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced on Saturday night that they’ve released the 29th pick in the 2016 draft, as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

The move comes just before Nkemdiche would have earned a $400,000 roster bonus, due on the fifth day of training camp.

He’ll enter waivers with no guarantees in his contract — and with the $400,000 roster bonus due soon. It will be interesting to see whether the Buccaneers make a run at Nkemdiche, given that Bucs coach Bruce Arians led the Cardinals when Nkemdiche was drafted, and in light of the extended absence of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

After notching zero sacks in his first two NFL seasons, Nkemdiche managed 4.5 in 2018. He has appeared in 27 of 48 games, earning $6.975 million during his time in the NFL.