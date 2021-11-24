Chris Streveler should have seen his time was coming last week when the Cardinals attempted to sign Shane Buechele off the Chiefs’ practice squad. His time with the team ended Tuesday when it made official the signing of quarterback Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad.

Streveler played 22 snaps two weeks ago against the Panthers after Colt McCoy left with an injury. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 36 yards.

He played in Week 17 last season after Kyler Murray injured an ankle and went 11-of-16 for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

McSorley appeared in three games with the Ravens after he entered the league with Baltimore as a sixth-round selection in 2019. He was on Baltimore’s active roster in both 2019 and 2020 and was on the Ravens’ practice squad this season.

The Ravens activated McSorley to the active roster Sunday against Chicago to serve as the backup to Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson out, but McSorley did not play.

Cardinals cut Chris Streveler to make room for Trace McSorley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk