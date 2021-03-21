The Cardinals released kicker Brett Maher.

The move was not a surprise given their signing of Matt Prater to a two-year contract Wednesday.

Zane Gonzalez and Mike Nugent both saw time at kicker for Arizona in 2020.

Maher signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Dec. 25 and signed a futures deal with the team Jan. 5.

Maher played for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019 but made only 49-of-66 field goals. That is his only NFL experience.

Maher also played in the CFL.

Cardinals cut Brett Maher originally appeared on Pro Football Talk