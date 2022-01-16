The Cardinals are expected to activate defensive lineman J.J. Watt for Monday night’s game against the Rams and they now have an open spot on the roster for him.

Arizona created that opening by waiving cornerback Breon Borders on Sunday afternoon. The team can officially activate Watt from injured reserve at any point before a Monday afternoon deadline.

The Cardinals signed Borders off the Titans practice squad in December and he played 18 defensive snaps in the regular season finale. He had three tackles in that game and he had five tackles in 11 appearances with the Titans earlier in the season.

Watt returned to practice this week after missing more than two months with a shoulder injury.

Cardinals cut Breon Borders, open roster spot for J.J. Watt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk