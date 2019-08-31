Cardinals cut to 51, as they plan more moves

The Cardinals have acknowledged they’re going to churn their roster, and made it clear they plan to use the first spot in waiver-claim order.

The Cards cut two extra players Saturday, taking their roster to 51 in anticipation of incomings tomorrow.

Among the players released were trade acquisition Bruce Hector, the defensive tackle they got from the Eagles.

They kept cornerback Robert Alford on the roster, so he can go on IR tomorrow and then be activated later when his broken leg heals.

Guard Max Garcia was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and cornerback Patrick Peterson will serve a six-week suspension.

The Cardinals also released quarterbacks Drew Anderson and Charles Kanoff; running backs Wes Hills (injury settlement) and Dontae Strickland; wide receivers Pharoh Cooper, Chad Williams, A.J. Richardson, and Isaac Zico; offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo (waived/injured), Colby Gossett, Coleman Shelton, William Sweet (waived/injured), Parker Ehinger, Patrick Lawrence, and Jacob Ohnesorge; tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones, Darrell Daniels, Caleb Wilson, and Drew Belcher; defensive linemen Pasoni Tasini, Siupeli Anau, and Sterling Bailey; linebackers Vontarrius Dora, Cameron Malveaux, Pita Taumoepenu (waived/injured), and Dante Booker; safeties Jonathan Owens and Tyler Sigler; cornerbacks Brandon Williams (waived/injured), Nate Brooks, and Deatrick Nichols; and punter Ryan Winslow.