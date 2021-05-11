Cardinals cruise to 9-1 win over Madison Southern

May 11—It was an easy win for the South Laurel Cardinals on Monday night when they took on the Madison Southern Eagles at home.

It was the second win in a row for the Cardinals and their fourth in their last five games.

The Cardinals got a strong performance from senior pitcher Dylan Dixon on their way to the 9-1 win. Dixon started the game on the mound and pitched the first five innings. He allowed just three hits and one earned run, while striking out six batters and picking up the win.

Ashton Garland and Reed Marcum came on in relief for the sixth and seventh innings. They combined to allow no hits for the two innings, helping seal the win.

South Laurel got off to fast start in the bottom of the first inning. Marcum got things going with a single to left field that scored Ashton Garland to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead to start the game. Wes Wright scored on a ground ball from Lucas Mullins and Marcum scored on a single from Harrison Byrd to give South Laurel the early 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the second when Dixon scored on a ground ball from Garland, extending the lead to 4-0. Madison Southern scored their only run in the game in the top of the fourth, cutting the lead to 4-1.

South Laurel scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth inning, increasing their lead to 9-1 heading into the seventh. Marcum retired the side in the top of the inning to give the Cardinals the win.

Byrd led South Laurel at the plate with three singles and four runs batted in. Marcum had a double and two singles. Wright had two singles, and Garland and Dixon had one each. Marcum, Mullins, and Garland each drove in one run, apiece.

With the win, the Cardinals are now 13-8 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Harlan County.