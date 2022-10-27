Cardinals in critical stretch of schedule to determine who they are as contenders

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-4 this season and have entered what is probably their most important stretch of the season. They got receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from his six-game suspension and, with him in the lineup, opened a five-game stretch of conference games, including three straight against NFC West opponents.

Because of their 2-4 start and 0-2 start in division games, this five-game stretch will determine whether they are really contenders for the division and the postseason. They faced the Saints last week, and this week they have the Vikings. The Seahawks, Rams and 49ers follow.

Luckily, the NFC West is all bunched up. The Seahawks lead the division at 4-3 with the Rams sitting in second place at 3-3, while the Cardinals and 49ers are 3-4. One game separates first and last place.

But if the Cardinals have any chance of winning the division, they must win three of the next four games.

They are 2-3 in the conference. They are 0-2 in division games. It is almost a necessity to win at least three division games.

Winning three out of four gives them a 6-5 record. They will be 5-4 in conference games and either 2-3 or 3-2 in division games.

After that, they will have the Chargers, the bye, the Patriots, the Broncos, the Buccaneers, the Falcons and the 49ers. Every single one of those games is winnable.

But if they are going to have a chance to close out the season strong, this stretch is critical. They will need conference and division tiebreakers in their favor. Losing games now could put them in a hole that they won’t be able to climb out of in December.

