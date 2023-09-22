Cardinals-Cowboys scouting report: Will Arizona finally get first win of the season?

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

Time/site: 1:25 p.m. MST, State Farm Stadium, Glendale.

TV: FOX. Radio: 98.7 FM, 106.7 FM in Spanish.

Last time they played: On Jan. 2, 2022, near the end of the 2021 season, the Cardinals edged the Cowboys 25-22 in Arlington, Texas, on their way to the postseason. The Cardinals were helped by a pair of Kyler Murray touchdown passes to former Cardinal Antoine Wesley. Murray, a Dallas-Fort Worth area native, improved to 2-0 in his career against his hometown team. Murray won't be able to face the Cowboys this week because he is still in knee injury rehab.

Series history: The Cowboys lead the all-time series with a 56-34-1 record against the Cardinals. But Arizona has won six of the last seven meetings and hasn't lost to Dallas at home since 2006. The two teams started playing each other in 1960, and from 1970 to 2001 played each other twice a year as NFC East rivals. Since the Cardinals moved to the NFC West in 2002, they have played the Cowboys 11 times with a 7-4 record.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks onto the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.

Coaching matchup

Arizona: First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon begins his coaching tenure with three straight games against the NFC East, Washington in Week 1, New York in Week 2 and now Dallas.

Dallas: One-time Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy is in his fourth season guiding the Cowboys. McCarthy is 52-32 in regular season games as Cowboys head coach after going 125-77-2 in 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Storyline

The Cardinals have to believe they have a chance against anyone, having lost their first two games by a combined seven points. But not being able to hold second-half leads cost them in those losses, so finishing games was a main theme at the team facility this week. The two teams are among four NFL teams with at least nine sacks this season. Dallas has 10 and Arizona has nine. The Cowboys are rolling, with 70 points scored in two games (58 on offense) and only 10 points allowed.

Dallas will win if . . .

1. The Cowboys keep doing what they're doing on offense: Dallas dominated in possession time in a 30-10 win over the New York Jets last week. The Cowboys held the ball for 42 minutes and 15 seconds, the second-longest total in a non-overtime game in franchise history. They're finding a good balance of running and passing, and running back Tony Pollard has 48 touches in two games while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches against the Jets.

2. The defense continues to dominate: The Cowboys have allowed only 10 points in two games and have two defensive touchdowns. They rank first in total defense allowing 193 yards per game, and first in passing yards allowed with 107 per game. Their turnover margin of plus-7 is also an NFL best. Alll that said, Dallas will be without one of its top players. cornerback Trevon Diggs, who suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.

3. Dak Prescott remains turnover-free: Prescott is one of only five NFL starting quarterbacks without a turnover so far in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) celebrates his rushing touchdown with guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the New York Giants in the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 17, 2023.

Arizona will win if . . .

1. It gets pressure on Prescott regularly and forces turnovers: It's going to take more on defense than that, but sacks of Prescott and drive-killing turnovers are a start.

2. Quarterback Josh Dobbs takes another step in his mastery of the offense: Dobbs needs to connect more often down the field and the Cardinals offense needs a full game of the kind of offense it produced in the first three quarters of last week's game. That includes a successful rushing attack led by James Conner and an offensive line performance that keeps Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons from wreaking havoc, as he can do as a tackler and pass rusher with a knack for being involved in turnovers.

3. If the Cardinals lead late, they finish the game: That means not allowing another team to take the lead in the fourth quarter and go on to win. It's happened twice already this season.

Read more: Cardinals preparing to face impressive Dallas Cowboys

They said it

"They've got a good football team, that's what it is. But it's not really about them, it's about us. We know we can put it together, we can play some good football.'' - Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, on the Cowboys.

"There's always a little bit of a balance of you don't know if it's 'are we getting schemed? Are we getting out-executed?' And usually, it's always going to be some sort of combination of everything and that can be the hardest part to kind of put your finger on ... What do we need to do to adjust? But you rely on your coaches, your staff for that. You rely on the guys upstairs. What are you seeing? Where are we giving up big plays, and then you try to figure out OK, hey, this next drive, this is what we need to get to. Obviously, I gotta do a better job of that because whatever I decided to get to, it wasn't working. - Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, on trying to stem the tide when the defense was giving up yards and scores to the New York Giants.

"They’ve got a lot of weapons. It’s a well-coached scheme. They’ve been together for a while now. He’s one of the elite throwers in the league. He’s a really good decision-maker. The ball comes out on time. He hasn’t been putting it in harm’s way. We’ve got our work cut out for us." - Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

By the numbers

211: False start penalties for Cardinals opponents at State Farm Stadium going back to 2006. That is the most for any home team in the NFL during that span. The Giants were flagged for three false start penalties in last week's game.77 - Receptions for tight end Zach Ertz in 17 career games vs. the Cowboys. Ertz has more catches and receiving yards (735) against the Cowboys than any other active NFL player.

12 - Receptions for Ertz in two games this season. Among all NFL tight ends, only Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson (15) has more catches in 2023.29 - Combined passes broken up for the Cardinals (14) and Cowboys (15) this season. Dallas ranks No. 1 and Arizona ranks No. 2 in that category through two weeks.

7 - Cardinals players who have recorded at least a partial sack this season: Linebacker Dennis Gardeck leads the way with three. Only Miami and Washington (both with eight) have more.

11 - Career sacks for Gardeck, who is just one sack shy of tying the franchise record for career sacks by a player who entered the NFL undrafted. The current record of 12 is held by former linebacker Ronald McKinnon.

1,692 - Career points for kicker Matt Prater, the NFL's active leader in career points. With eight points last week against the Giants, Prater moved into 20th place on the NFL's all-time scoring list.

Progress: Kyler Murray's latest message to Arizona Cardinals fans: 'Soon'

Who will win and why

Dallas 27, Cardinals 17: Once again, the Cardinals defense gives a game effort. But this game goes differently than the previous two, with Arizona playing catch-up and trying to rally instead of surrendering a fourth-quarter lead. This is the toughest of the first three games the Cardinals will have played, at least on paper, as the Cowboys appear to be a more balanced team early in the season with more impact players than Washington or New York.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 3 game preview, prediction