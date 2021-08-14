Cardinals-Cowboys preseason reactions, highlight, scoring updates

The Arizona Cardinals’ preseason is officially here. They take on the Dallas Cowboys in their opener at State Farm Stadium.

Many of the starters will play but not QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins, OLB Chandler Jones or S Budda Baker. Several other players are out with injuries.

It is the Cardinals’ first preseason game since 2019.

What will happen tonight?

Below we will keep you updated with news, highlights and scoring plays throughout the game.

