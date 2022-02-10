Cardinals could have November game in Mexico

The NFL will be playing games abroad again in the 2022 season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that there would be five international games played in 2022. Among them, one game will be played in Germany for the first time ever. That game will be hosted in Munich.

Goodell also announced there would be three games in England, one at Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenheim.

There will also be a game played in Mexico City, which is where the Arizona Cardinals come in.

They were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico in 2020 as part of Glendale getting to host Super Bowl LVII. The COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation that season and from being rescheduled in 2021. The game is likely going to happen there in November.

The Cardinals played the first-ever game in Mexico City in 2005 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals would be the home team of the Mexico game. But because the NFC will have nine regular-season home games in 2022, local Cardinals fans will still get to see eight home games in the regular season, although only one in the preseason.

The league did not announce whether the Cardinals would still be the team to host the game, but since they were up for it in 2020, it seems logical that we can expect to see them in Mexico come November.

List

8 big questions facing the Cardinals this offseason

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



