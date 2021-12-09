Cardinals could get more starters back from injuries for game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have a huge game this coming Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams on national television. They got back quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins last weekend against the Chicago Bears.

They could get back a few more starters this week.

Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was designated to return from injured reserve last week. He could be back to play against the Rams, which would be a boost to the run defense.

Guard Justin Pugh has missed the last three games with a calf injury. Despite not practicing all last week, he was questionable for the game on Sunday.

Running back Chase Edmonds and long snapper Aaron Brewer are not eligible to return from injured reserve, having each been on it for three games.

Brewer was seen last week getting some work to the side during the open part of practice. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week he was hoping Brewer could return. They have had some issues with snaps on kicks the last two games.

Edmonds is coming back from an ankle injury. Kingsbury said last week that Edmonds has been working hard to rehab and recover, but did indicate “it’s going to be close.”

With Aaron Donald coming to town, getting Pugh back would be huge. The Rams got 121 rushing yards from Sony Michel in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Lawrence’s return would be timely.

It is a big game. A win would essentially clinch the division for them. Having a fully healthy team would go a long way to picking up a season sweep.

